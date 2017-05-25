While she wasn’t able to attend her graduation, this law student got something even better

A University of Houston law student had a good excuse for missing her own graduation: she gave birth on the same day.

Margaret “Maggie” Webber delivered her son, Hudson Brian Webber Jr., on May 13 at Texas Children’s Hospital.

“I love the timing, I wouldn’t have changed a thing,” Webber told the Houston Chronicle. “My husband was absolutely there to support me and cheer on.”

Webber’s water broke in the early morning hours of her graduation day, but she says she was OK with celebrating her achievement from the hospital room.





She added that she carried a lighter load later in her pregnancy, thanks to taking harder classes earlier in her law school education.

After taking the bar exam in July, she’s set to work for Vinson and Elkins in Houston.