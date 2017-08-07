While waiting at a traffic light in southwest Houston, a man was shot in a random drive by shooting, and his killer remains at large

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting from overnight Friday at the intersection of West Orem Drive and Almeda Road in southwest Houston.

Around 3:00 a.m., a Jeep was sitting at the traffic light in the intersection waiting for the light to turn green.

According to a male passenger in the vehicle, a black SUV pulled up beside them and opened fire.

Shots entered the vehicle, striking and killing the driver, who police say died with multiple wounds.





After the shooting, the suspect’s vehicle took off down Almeda Road.

Police are investigating, but a motive is unknown at this time.

They do not believe it is related to road rage.