Have you ever longed for your own feathery wings? Do you wish for night vision or a neck capable of turning 360 degrees?





Thanks to Rice University official auctions, you can get a small taste of what it’s like to at least look like an owl.

Sure, you can’t really fly around or eat mice whole, but whoo wouldn’t want to show up to games or every Halloween party dressed as Sammy the Owl, Rice’s mascot.

Rice is auctioning off the official uniform worn by their prestigious mascot from 2012 to 2017.

This version of Sammy the Owl is reportedly retired as of April 2017, making it an official collector item.

According the auction’s description on its website, the suit is in good condition and professionally cleaned.

And, if you win, you get more than just the Sammy suit:

You’ll also take home two vinyl seat back covers featuring the Rice University wordmark.

This year, the university unveiled new branding and logos, hence the mementos for sale.

This is your chance to collect history — or convince your friends you’re a Rice alum.

According to the website, Sammy the Owl is best worn if you’re between the heights of 5’7″ and 6’1.”

As of Friday morning, bidding held steady at $470 dollars, but interested parties are able to bid until December 8.

Local pickup is reportedly the sole option for delivery, which makes sense:

Only a true Houstonian deserves to don Sammy’s feathers.

Submit your bids here, and happy hunting, Houston!