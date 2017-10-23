Why didn’t Houston rank higher in a new list of the top 50 best U.S. cities for millennials?

Niche, a publication, is helping young professionals find their place to land with a new list of the best cities for millennials.

According to its calculations, Houston made the list at no. 46, narrowly making it into a top 50 spot.

With our numerous parks, rich cultural diversity and happening restaurant scene, many Houstonians can’t help but wonder why the Bayou City couldn’t pull a higher ranking.

Locals argue there is a place here for every kind of millennial — energy enthusiasts, owl scholars, the creatives, the rodeo fans, bohemians, executives, start-ups and a whole slew of rocket scientists.





While Houston scores well with schools, homes, nightlife and diversity, crime and safety data may be dragging down the rankings; additionally, reviewers reportedly think the nation’s fourth-largest city comes with more of a “suburban” feel than urban vibe.

Surprisingly, and, perhaps, unfortunately, an abundance of avocado toast options around town did not receive considerations in the rankings, making it unclear if Niche really know millennials.

With several breakfast spots drawing lines out into the parking lot every weekend, not to mention a popping brunch scene, Houston is surely a great city for a future generation in many Texans’ eyes.

Perhaps Houston isn’t expensive enough to rank higher on the list; with cities like San Francisco, Seattle and Berkeley in the top 10, some could argue the list starts to read like a who’s who of the most costly cities in America.

Austin, which scored the same as Houston, but at a higher living cost, somehow grabbed the no. 11 spot.

The reviews for the city describe Austin as an oasis of acceptance where cowboys, yogis, young people and scholars flourish under the dual lights of history and technology.

At least Dallas didn’t crack the top 50 at all.