Will Texas Hold’em pass the test in Houston?

The team behind Houston’s Post Oak Poker Club will soon offer the city’s poker players a card room to rival those in the finest gaming destinations across the country, all in keeping with Texas law.

State law allows for poker games in private homes or businesses, as long as all the money wagered is distributed among the players, and the house does not make any money off the bets themselves. Instead of a traditional “rake” of the pot during each hand, the club will make its money from a seat rental fee of $7.50 per half hour. The seat rental fee allows the club to avoid violating the law.





The law also prohibits any employees of the game from taking any money from the pot. The club allows members to purchase $1 coins they can use to tip the dealers, rather than using the chips in play.

The posh card room located in the Galleria area will offer up to twelve tables, with both cash games and tournaments, for players who purchase a membership.

The club will offer $4-$8 Limit Hold’em, $1-$3 and $2-$5 No-Limit Hold’em, and $1-$3 Pot Limit Omaha games, as well as No-Limit Hold’em Tournaments similar to those found on the World Series of Poker and World Poker Tour broadcasts. However, the games won’t be limited to the traditional favorites, according to club owner Daniel Kebort.

“We’ll run any game with interest. We want to get guys in here playing Stud, Crazy Pineapple, any variation we’ll offer,” says Kebort. “Wednesday nights we’re doing ‘Omaholics.’ We’re going to try to give Omaha addicts a place they can come at least once a week.”