Winning would be a Cinderella story for the ages, but the Astros are already heroes in Houston

After a few early playoff slip ups, a possible combination of relief and joy exploded in Minute Maid Park with Jose Altuve’s slide into home on Saturday.

Of course, the loss last night in the Bronx was nothing short of heartbreaking for many Houstonians.

Astros fans are used to dealing with the loss, especially after three consecutive 100-loss seasons (2011-13), followed by a 92-loss season in 2014.

Additionally, as a city, Houston is experienced in recovering from devastation in general, with the city still rebuilding from the billion-dollar damage brought by Hurricane Harvey and its effects.





Three Astros players – backup catcher Juan Centeno, veteran designated hitter Carlos Beltran and star shortstop/Game 2 hero Carlos Correa – are also dealing with the destruction brought about by Hurricane Maria in their native Puerto Rico, with the damage so severe, players reportedly could not reach their families for several days.

On the field, the Astros are also contending with the history, not to mention the mystique of the legendary New York Yankees.

While the Yanks won’t have Babe Ruth in right field, they will have power-hitting Aaron Judge in the position, and, although future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter won’t be taking the field, shortstop DiDi Gregorius is no sleeper, putting up a 50-home run season this year and two home runs alone in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians.

Despite the overwhelming odds against them, MLB’s-described young Astros team is maintaining a positive attitude, for their teammates, their winning prospects and their Crush City hometown:

“We’re doing this for the city,” Correa said in an interview with a local TV station. “We want to bring a lot of joy and happiness to the fans out here in Houston, especially after everything they’ve been through this year. It’s been a tough year for the city. So, if we can bring something through baseball, we’re going to do it.”

And he’s not the only player taking on Game 4 with optimism:

“After the hurricane, I love the people from Houston even more,” Altuve said in the interview. “They’ve been supporting us all the time, since 2011 when we lost 100 games, and they have a lot of heart and are encouraging us to keep playing. And now that we are playing really good, we want to finish it up for them, for us and for our families.”

For their part, Altuve, Correa and the rest of the team already lifted the spirits of their fans.

The only thing left to be lifted now is a World Series trophy for the first time in franchise history.