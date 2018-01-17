For anyone who considered escaping their “cabin fever” during an ice storm and going out for a bite to eat, most of the hungry customers met Houston’s restaurant’s with words:





We’re Closed.

Dozens of restaurants either closed early or did not open at all on Tuesday, as freezing rain and snow made driving even more treacherous than usual on Houston streets.

Thousands of cooks, wait staff, and kitchen workers reportedly could not make it in to work, forcing restaurants across the area closed their doors for the day.

Among those which didn’t open their doors due to the weather – two Texas traditional destinations: The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation and Antone’s Famous Po’Boys.

Several other restaurants reportedly closed early to let their workers get home before the worst of the storm hit; all five locations of the brunch destination Le Peep closed at 11:00 a.m., with plans to re-open at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, despite several area school district closings reported for the second day this week.

Additionally, most of the locations of the Goode Company franchise, including the entertainment venue Armadillo Palace, closed at 3:00 p.m., while the two locations in The Woodlands and the BBQ restaurant on U.S. Highway 290 closed at 6:00 p.m. due to the weather.

And don’t count on delivery, either:

Most restaurants offering take out also closed, with delivery drivers not taking chances on the ice-slicked roads.

The winter storm updates are expected to pass by noon on Wednesday, with many restaurants reportedly planning reopen by then, weather permitting.

Temperatures fell into the 20s Tuesday night, but meteorologists are reporting temperatures in the 70s again by Saturday.