Menu
Houston pet rescue Read this Next

A wave of lawsuits is heading for the feds and their decision to release floodwaters upon Houston homes
Advertisement

Recent weather reports show a little more cool weather will be returning to Houston this weekend.

According to The Weather Network, a cold front moving in from the northwest will bring some chilly air from Canada to dampen down the Houston heat on Saturday and Sunday.


RELATED: Houstonians’ say their allergies are horrible, but doctors think they know what’s to blame

Forecasters said today would still be 81 degrees, but some cloudy weather is forecasted for Saturday in the Gulf Coast area, and rain is expected in the last half of Thursday.

Lows on Saturday look to be in the 50-degree range, with highs in the 80s, according to The Weather Network’s maps of the Houston area.

Reports show highs in 60s on Sunday, the coolest day this weekend, according to the current forecast, with partly cloudy weather across Houston.

RELATED: This Weather Woman Could not Hold it Together, and Everyone Noticed

Get ready to fall in love with this weekend’s weather, y’all!

Wishing for more sweater weather in Houston? The wait may be over this weekend Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

Stories You Might Like

A wave of lawsuits is heading for the feds and their decision to release floodwaters upon Houston homes
Rare Houston

A wave of lawsuits is heading for the feds and their decision to release floodwaters upon Houston homes

,
Sherin Mathews’ foster mother arrested for leaving her home alone just hours before her death
Rare Houston

Sherin Mathews’ foster mother arrested for leaving her home alone just hours before her death

,
Mother reveals how her son fell victim to the ongoing Houston roadway scam
Rare Houston

Mother reveals how her son fell victim to the ongoing Houston roadway scam

,
The owner of the “F**k Trump” truck isn’t backing down, even after the law came knocking
Rare Houston

The owner of the “F**k Trump” truck isn’t backing down, even after the law came knocking

,
Advertisement