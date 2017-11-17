Recent weather reports show a little more cool weather will be returning to Houston this weekend.

According to The Weather Network, a cold front moving in from the northwest will bring some chilly air from Canada to dampen down the Houston heat on Saturday and Sunday.





Forecasters said today would still be 81 degrees, but some cloudy weather is forecasted for Saturday in the Gulf Coast area, and rain is expected in the last half of Thursday.

Lows on Saturday look to be in the 50-degree range, with highs in the 80s, according to The Weather Network’s maps of the Houston area.

Reports show highs in 60s on Sunday, the coolest day this weekend, according to the current forecast, with partly cloudy weather across Houston.

Get ready to fall in love with this weekend’s weather, y’all!