With flooding a continued concern, the Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Houston dams and reservoirs

As flooding continues to affect neighborhoods throughout greater Houston, the Army Corps of Engineers has been forced to release water earlier than scheduled from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs so the dams will continue to function.

If it seems counter-intuitive, it’s not. By releasing some water, officials can somewhat control the rate at which adjacent areas take on any related flooding. It also helps to manage the rising tides in the dams to a certain extent.





After the water was released late Sunday afternoon, the flood control district reported that storm water started rising in the neighborhoods adjacent to Addicks and Barker.

With authorities saying the dams are already at record levels, surpassing those set in 2015 and 2016, all roads surrounding the dams will be closed.