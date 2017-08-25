With Harvey knocking on their doors, Houstonians are stocking up on all the essentials – especially booze

The National Weather Service says Harvey, now a full-fledged hurricane, will make landfall Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Harvey could be rated as high as category 4 by the time it hits the coast, and Texans in its path are swarming over town getting last-minute groceries, gassing up their cars and preparing their generators.

According to the Houston Chronicle, another supply people are lugging away in boxes is booze.

“It’s kind of hectic, chaotic,” Louis Tellez, beer and wine specialist for the H-E-B off San Felipe St., told the Chronicle, adding that the store was busy all day long.

“We’re doing the best we can to accommodate shoppers.”

The type of booze flying off shelves the fastest was beer, with local craft brews selling the most, right ahead of major brands, like Miller and Coors.

Wine stock, however, remained mostly untouched.

Some liquor stores were selling out of things like water and candles, instead of alcohol.

One Spec’s owner told the Chronicle alcohol sales were about the same as usual, with people favoring the conventional supplies, as well.

Whatever it is you’re buying, perhaps Tellez’ sentiments about the storm summed up Houston’s hopes best:

“I just hope we get minimal rain. I hope we don’t experience flooding. I’ve already been through this once.”