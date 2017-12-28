The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will reportedly be laying off 117 troopers and eliminating 70 positions, according to a new report.





RELATED: Fastest speeding ticket in Texas this year clocked at 181 mph

Officials say this will be done by ending a program the department refers to as ‘retire/rehire,’ one which allowed the rehiring of retired officers.

According to a memo from Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, officers who are part of the program will be cut from DPS by May 31.

This cutback, agency leaders say, comes after shortfalls in the state budget led to agencies across the board being asked to downsize or cut costs, according to KSAT.

Analysts estimate the downsizing measure could be offset by releasing some of the 97 new troopers, who just completed their training and began patrolling Texas highways as of Friday.

RELATED: As if the DPS didn’t take long enough, a new Texas law could make getting a driver’s license a little harder