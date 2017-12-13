Menu
This Week in Houston History: Rockets score 13 Points in 33 seconds to beat Spurs
There’s going to be so much to choose from in Houston this New Year’s Eve, you may as well start planning now, and the Pit Room in Montrose wants to make things a little easier for you.


They’ll be serving up some seriously delicious barbecue out on the patio, and New Orleans’ the Soul Brass Band will lay their spice NOLA jazz down right along with it. At midnight, there’ll be a champaign toast to cheers in the new year.

The festivities start at 9:00 p.m., at 1205 Richmond Avenue, and there’s still plenty of time to get tickets, currently at $45 through Eventbrite.

If Hennessy is more your style, then Hennything NYE at the Houston Hobby Event Center could be what you’re looking for to ring in 2018, which is set to include a DJ, bar stocked with plenty of the brown – organic, of course – and live concert performances.

Still looking for something to do? You can see a whole list of NYE Houston happenings here.

Have fun, and stay safe.

See you in 2018!

