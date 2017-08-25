With their sights on Harvey, Houston concert venues and sporting arenas are keeping an eye on the storm

With the forecast for Tropical Storm Harvey calling for 10 to 20 inches of rain for the Houston area this weekend and early next week, organizers of many concerts and sporting events are cancelling, postponing or at least advising attendees of the possibility events may not go off as scheduled.

Both the Astros and the Texans are on the road this weekend, but this does not mean some sporting events are not feeling the effects of Harvey:

The scheduled inaugural fight card for KO Dynasty Fighting Championships, for example, is being postponed until next month, according to owner/promoter Mike Bronzoulis:





“Per the boxing commission (and) due to the fear of everyone’s safety in Houston cause of tropical storm Harvey, KO DYNASTY FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP will be moved to September,” Bronzoulis posted on his Facebook page.

RELATED: The Gulf Could See More Heavy Rain in the Coming Days Thanks to Harvey

Several concert organizers are also watching the skies to see if their shows will go on:

The Coldplay scheduled for Friday night at NRG Stadium is still a go as of this writing, as is the Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young show this coming Sunday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Smaller concert venues are also currently keeping to their planned schedules.

Taking the forecast lightly, Hunter Heimburger, the box office manager at Warehouse Live in EaDo, joked about Harvey to a local newspaper:

“We will be handing out Warehouse Live-branded floaties, inner tubes, and life vests for impromptu kayaking around and possibly through the venue.”

RELATED: Why Houston’s Flooding Problems Will Only Get Worse

A spokesman for the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land stated that the Mary J. Blige/Lalah Hathaway show for Friday night “is scheduled as planned,” but, “if anything changes, we will notify ticket buyers and the media.”

Ticket buyers for all events can monitor their venue’s web sites and social media outlets for news on cancellations and postponements.