Woman found dead early this morning in retirement home pool

A southwest Houston nursing home was the scene for a tragic early-morning discovery.

Emergency responders found a woman dead in the facility’s pool at approximately 5:53 a.m. University Place Senior Living Memorial Hermann is located on Beechnut near the intersection with Braeburn Valley.

Police say the victim is believed to have fallen into the large pool and to have accidentally drowned. The victim has not been identified. Police are continuing to investigate into the woman’s death.



