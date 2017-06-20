Woman who allegedly stabbed 4-year-old daughter is to be arraigned today

Laquita Lewis, the woman who allegedly stabbed her 4-year-old daughter, is expected to appear before state District Judge Maria Jackson today, where she will be formally arraigned and an attorney will likely be appointed.
Shortly after being involved in a car accident Sunday, Lewis texted friends that she had done “something bad” to her daughter. Authorities were then alerted and discovered Lewis’ daughter, Fredricka, dead at an apartment in northwest Houston.
“The defendant told the father that their daughter was no longer alive and was in Heaven,” said Missy Wheeler, a law student interning with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “She told the father she stabbed the [victim] in the chest with a knife.
According to police, a domestic disturbance between Lewis and her boyfriend had occurred earlier in the day. Lewis also has a history of threatening violence to her children, as she was on probation for a misdemeanor offence when she threatened to kill her 16-year-old son back in February.