Woman who allegedly stabbed 4-year-old daughter is to be arraigned today

Laquita Lewis, the woman who allegedly stabbed her 4-year-old daughter, is expected to appear before state District Judge Maria Jackson today, where she will be formally arraigned and an attorney will likely be appointed.

Shortly after being involved in a car accident Sunday, Lewis texted friends that she had done “something bad” to her daughter. Authorities were then alerted and discovered Lewis’ daughter, Fredricka, dead at an apartment in northwest Houston.