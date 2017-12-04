Two workers in the Flip ‘n Patties food truck say they endured an eventful early-morning Sunday:

Robbers allegedly attacked the two at gunpoint near Yale Street around 2:30 a.m.

“The first kid had a gun on them and automatically put me in a head lock and he had grabbed me and automatically said for me to be quiet, and the first thing he said was, ‘Where’s the money?’” the employee said in an interview with Click2Houston.com.

“The other two kids came behind him to hold me and told me not to move and told me to be quiet,” the employee continued. “The kid that was armed searched around the truck, asked us where is the money repeatedly. All three of them, where’s the money, where’s the money.”

According to police reports, the got away with the truck’s cash box, but the food truck’s owner Michael Jante said he will still be able to cover payroll.

The food truck, which serves Filipino burgers, recently earned the title of best food truck as selected by the Houston Press.

Jante said he is planning on opening his first brick-and-mortar restaurant next week, but the theft could delay his plans.

Flip ‘n Patties set up a GoFundMe page, aiming to keep the restaurant debut on track, but there’s no shortage of support for the burgers in Houston:

If you’d like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.