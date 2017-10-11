Working on his display at the MFAH, the former Vogue editor-curator may be Houston’s devil in Prada

This year’s line up at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH) is packing a year of special exhibitions.

Most recently, it concluded its run of a Mexican Modernism exhibit, which brought works from celebrated artists, including Frida Khalo, Diego Rivera, Jose Clemente Orozco, David Alfaro Siqueiros and Rufino Tomayo.

On October 8, the MFAH unveiled “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta,” displaying the art behind one of the world’s most acclaimed fashion designers, and a special curator oversaw the collection.

Former Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley took charge of the exhibit, bringing his New York City style and flair to Houston.

Despite his dazzling resume, Talley reportedly made life “miserable” for everyone on his team.

They claimed he refused to allow people to look him in the eye, and one source told Page Six Talley made MFAH Curator Cindy Strauss cry.

“Andre is being a diva to everyone,” the anonymous source said to the publication.

Magnolia Acquires Andre Leon Talley Doc 'The Gospel According to Andre': https://t.co/WVGME63SBx pic.twitter.com/ZLIRKZ9w6K — Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) August 17, 2017

Talley came in to work on the show because of his past efforts in assisting the de Young museum in San Francisco, where Houston socialite and philanthropist Lynn Wyatt first saw the show.

Wyatt is reportedly partially responsible for bringing the show to Houston, as she suggested it to MFAH director Gary Tinterow.

Tinterow dismissed the complaints of the anonymous source, saying in an interview Talley behaved professionally throughout his time at MFAH.

Fake fashion cat-fights or not, the MFAH Oscar de la Renta collection will be on view through January 28, 2018.

Featuring almost 70 pieces, the exhibit attempts to capture the life and work of the notable fashion icon.

Keep an eye out for Meryl – or Wintour, who stays ready to come for you.