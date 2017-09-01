Working to reassure residents, Senator Ted Cruz toured the Houston area to survey Harvey’s impacts firsthand

Earlier this week, Senator Ted Cruz returned to Texas to survey the aftermath of Harvey’s wrath, touring west Harris County.

Cruz saw the devastation firsthand, meeting with families who lost everything.

Visited GRB Convention Center multiple times, each time the overwhelming dedication of volunteers & first responders inspires #Houston pic.twitter.com/NvwX6MSb3i — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 31, 2017

With his return to Houston, Cruz shared a message with his constituents:

“We are all Houstonians. We are all Texans. We are all Americans.”

The junior Senator was forced to travel by airboat to survey the damage, since many areas remain underwater.





After his tour, Cruz visited with storm victims, as well as the community heroes who continue to play a significant role in Houston’s recovery.

While on the ground, he assured storm survivors federal aid is one the way, saying he spoke to FEMA officials himself while he was touring Corpus Christi with President Trump earlier in the week.

The agency is prepared to assist Harvey victims through recovery.

Cruz assured victims he would fight for more help to repair homes and businesses lost to the flood waters.

It may be an uphill battle for the junior congressman, however, since he opposed aid to other areas in the past.

If you need or would like to help in Houston, read more here.