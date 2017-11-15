Earlier this week, U.S. Representative Gene Green announced he will be hanging it up for good and retiring from politics after this session of Congress.





Members of the Houston delegation met with Mayor @SylvesterTurner today to discuss hurricane #Harvey relief efforts and next steps for our area. Mayor, thank you for your leadership during this trying time. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/YJ5antxlGM — Rep. Gene Green (@RepGeneGreen) November 14, 2017

According to a written statement published on the representative’s Facebook page, Rep. Green is retiring in order to spend more time with his family.

“I think that it is time for me to be more involved in the lives of our children and grandchildren. I have had to miss so many of their activities and after 26 years in Congress it is time to devote more time to my most important job of being a husband, father and grandfather. I and our staff will continue to serve our district until our term is over at the end of 2018.”

According to the announcement, Green held a seat in the United States Congress since 1993, where he currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee overseeing health care.

According to @HHSGov, 80 percent of enrollees who pick plans on https://t.co/gYKLu0LgSy will be able to get health insurance for $75 a month or less. The December 15 deadline is quickly approaching. Be sure to find a plan that's best for you and your family. #GetCovered #HTX pic.twitter.com/N3kKdIq9yv — Rep. Gene Green (@RepGeneGreen) November 13, 2017

His decision comes after a string of retirement announcements from the other side of the aisle; it’s common practice to announce one’s retirement before or around the start of candidate filing for the primary election season, according to the Texas Tribune.

This past weekend marked the start date for candidates to file.

Green represents the 29th district, one with a largely Hispanic population in the Houston area; political analysts say they believe the district will be passed on to another Democrat.

“There’s no shortage of strong, ambitious Democrats in that district who have been eyeing that seat for years,” Zac McCrary, who worked on Green’s 2016 reelection campaign, said in an interview. “I imagine the dam will break and we’ll see a lot of strong candidates there.”

Congratulations on your retirement, Congressman.