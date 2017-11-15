Menu
Border Patrol Read this Next

'Cards Against Humanity' is playing its own game with President Trump's border wall
Advertisement

Earlier this week, U.S. Representative Gene Green announced he will be hanging it up for good and retiring from politics after this session of Congress.


RELATED: Another Texas Congressman is Calling it Quits, Leaving an Open Seat for 2018

According to a written statement published on the representative’s Facebook page, Rep. Green is retiring in order to spend more time with his family.

Posted by Gene Green on Monday, November 13, 2017

“I think that it is time for me to be more involved in the lives of our children and grandchildren. I have had to miss so many of their activities and after 26 years in Congress it is time to devote more time to my most important job of being a husband, father and grandfather. I and our staff will continue to serve our district until our term is over at the end of 2018.”
According to the announcement, Green held a seat in the United States Congress since 1993, where he currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee overseeing health care.

His decision comes after a string of retirement announcements from the other side of the aisle; it’s common practice to announce one’s retirement before or around the start of candidate filing for the primary election season, according to the Texas Tribune.
This past weekend marked the start date for candidates to file.
Green represents the 29th district, one with a largely Hispanic population in the Houston area; political analysts say they believe the district will be passed on to another Democrat.
“There’s no shortage of strong, ambitious Democrats in that district who have been eyeing that seat for years,” Zac McCrary, who worked on Green’s 2016 reelection campaign, said in an interview. “I imagine the dam will break and we’ll see a lot of strong candidates there.”
Congratulations on your retirement, Congressman.
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Video shows a woman squeezing into a McDonald’s drive-thru window — police say she made off with the goods

Video shows a woman squeezing into a McDonald’s drive-thru window — police say she made off with the goods

Lady Gaga stopped in the middle of a show to help when a fan needed her the most

Lady Gaga stopped in the middle of a show to help when a fan needed her the most

What do you do with a problem like Roy Moore?

What do you do with a problem like Roy Moore?

Donald Trump wants LaVar Ball’s son to thank him right now for saving him from 10 years in China

Donald Trump wants LaVar Ball’s son to thank him right now for saving him from 10 years in China

‘Cards Against Humanity’ is playing its own game with President Trump’s border wall

‘Cards Against Humanity’ is playing its own game with President Trump’s border wall

Stories You Might Like

Can Houston be an incubator for technology startups? The city’s tech gurus debate
Rare Houston

Can Houston be an incubator for technology startups? The city’s tech gurus debate

,
He’s been playing for the Astros since 2004, but his latest move may be the biggest hit yet
Rare Houston

He’s been playing for the Astros since 2004, but his latest move may be the biggest hit yet

,
‘Cards Against Humanity’ is playing its own game with President Trump’s border wall
Rare Houston

‘Cards Against Humanity’ is playing its own game with President Trump’s border wall

,
A local coalition wants to take Houston’s loops to greener pastures
Rare Houston

A local coalition wants to take Houston’s loops to greener pastures

,
Advertisement