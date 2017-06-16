Wrong-way driver causes crash and ties up Baytown bridge

A wrong-way driver in Baytown is responsible for an accident that shut down the Fred Hartman Bridge for more than four hours early Friday morning.

According to KHOU, Harris County Pct. 8 Deputy Constables say a driver of a red Honda Civic traveled northbound in the southbound lanes of the bridge around midnight when it hit a white Chevrolet Suburban head-on.

The driver of the Civic was hospitalized; the Suburban driver was unhurt.





The accident shut down all lanes of the bridge for nearly an hour, with police trying to get some cars to exit the bridge in reverse.

By 4:30 a.m., the investigation into the crash was ongoing, with the southbound lanes still closed. About two hours later, the bridge fully reopened.