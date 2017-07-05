YIKES: Kemah’s Boardwalk Bullet may need some maintenance after one of its shots stopped mid-ride

Kemah Boardwalk’s slogan is “The fun never stops!”

RELATED: Man gets a surprise bird to the face while riding a roller coaster with his buddy

But try telling that to a group of riders on the Boardwalk Bullet roller coaster who saw their ride come to a dead stop on Sunday, resulting in a scary, but orderly, mass evacuation from the wooden giant.

As seen in the footage, riders were forced to walk down a set of stairs along the sky-high ride, but, luckily, no injuries were reported.





The video also shows the excitement abruptly ending when the coaster’s cars stalled.

Kemah police were called out to the scene, but by the time they arrived, workers at the park were already escorting passengers down to safety.

The Bordwalk’s website offers a warning to riders:

“Sometimes the Bullet needs some maintenance – we always apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but with such a high-powered crazy coaster – you can understand! We will always try keep you posted on our site and on Facebook! If there is ever a question, please call us at 888-398-0692.”

Houstonians remembering Astrowrold were not surprised by the incident, fondly reliving the days when they, too, would be forced to walk from the top of the now-demolished Six Flags’ rides.

Native will have to settle for the Bullet these days, which does have an otherwise functional record:

RELATED: Child falls off a roller coaster at a park in Pennsylvania