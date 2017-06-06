You can gamble on the high seas out of Galveston, but it might not always be smooth sailing

Texans are always ones to bet on.

And, with the opening of Jacks or Better Casino in April, there may soon be a whole new generation of gambling Houstonians. That is, if they can stomach the seasickness.

“I’ve seen fewer sick people in the Ben Taub Hospital emergency room,” Ken Hoffman wrote on CultureMap after his recent trip aboard the risky vessel. “Crew members began roaming the boat with trays piled high with sickness bags and crackers. Like waiters serving hors d’oeuvres at a wedding party. Passengers were stumbling aimlessly, bumping into furniture and slamming into walls, like babies taking their first steps, or town drunk Otis Campbell on ‘The Andy Griffith Show.’”





Although it is well established that gambling is not for the faint of heart, for those strong enough to fight through the potential motion sickness from rough waves, Jacks could be the perfect way for Houstonians to explore beyond the Bay this summer.

RELATED: If this video from the world’s tallest water coaster doesn’t get you pumped for summer, nothing will

Just an hour down I-45, the 150-foot boat offers at least one $15 cruise nearly every day, equipped to handle up to 360 passengers at a time.

Game tables, karaoke and slot machines can be found throughout the three decks, and nothing on the menu is over $8. You also get two free drinks on the way out of Texas-U.S. waters, where gambling is effectively prohibited.

Jacks is even prepared with Dramamine and provides a complimentary $20 chip and a free boarding for the next visit if passengers do get sick.

With a policy to embark in conditions of up to 5 feet, however, it’s not always smooth sailing, even with the preparations and options to cancel in advance.

According to one Yelp reviewer, her May 20th cruise was “easily one of the worst experiences of my life.”

Another reflected on his journey with emotion through poetry:

To make matters worse, Jacks had an unfortunate buoy incident in April that left the vessel with a 100-ft gash requiring shipyard repair:

A reported ‘mechanical issue’ also left the boat out of commission for several days, but, despite the bad rap and luck, Jacks is committed to customer service and providing the best experience conditions will allow.

“We care about your comfort and wish to make your ride a pleasant and winning one!” their website provides.

And not everyone is disappointed:

Besides the vomiting, which ultimately forced the captain to end the cruise an hour early, Hoffman said his only other complaint was the lack of sports betting options at the moment.

True to their mantra of creating a great time for guests, the sports manager on board said the required machines should be arriving within a few weeks.

RELATED: Once among the wealthiest towns in America, the history of Galveston’s Sea Wall is just as rich

For more information or to plan your cruise, check out Jacks’ summer hours and visit their website here.