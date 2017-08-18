You can now buy your own customized piece of historic Houston

A company named the Blue Tile Project offers Houston residents the chance to get their own vintage blue tiles with their names and addresses.

The tiles match those that can be seen around downtown spelling out the names of older streets in blue and white block lettering. The proceeds from all sales go toward preserving Houston’s old, historic roadways.

The Blue Tile Project started as an Instagram account by company owner Joey Sanchez, a downtown Houston resident. He would take photos of the old lettering cycling around downtown and post them to the account. This summer, Sanchez launched his online store selling personalized blue tile signs.





Signs are $15 per letter, and the money from sales goes toward restoring old signs around downtown weathered by time or lost to construction.

Most of the original signs were made and laid out in the 1940s and 1950s, according to the Houston Chronicle, and are in danger of being obliterated in a city constantly under construction.

There are still around 3,000 of the original tiles surviving downtown. Sanchez wants to make sure that number doesn’t dwindle any further.

His customers include residents, who hang the signs outside their homes with their addresses on them, and barbecue restaurant Pappa Charlies.

