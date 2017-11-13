You can probably guess what happened when a car speeding 100mph hit the back of another

Earlier this morning, authorities said a speeding vehicle crashed into the back of another, causing a three-car pileup killing one and injuring another in Pearland.

Investigators said the speeding driver approached two vehicles stopped at a red light just before 1:00 a.m. at FM 521 near FM 2234, where he slammed into the back of one car, pushing it into a minivan and moving all of the vehicles into the intersection.

The crash then reportedly forced the car and minivan to become wedged together, both eventually flipping into a ditch.





Authorities pronounced one dead at the scene, and the driver of the speeding car reportedly received transport to a hospital in stable condition; passengers and the driver of the minivan reportedly walked away from the scene uninjured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which is currently being investigated, according to Department of Public Safety troopers.