You can take your workout to the next level when this Equinox hotel opens

River Oaks is home to swank aplenty, but perhaps never has the enclave seen a luxury hotel quite like the one that’s slated for the area.

That’s because a New York-based developer, EQX River Oaks LLC, has filed an application with the city planning and development commission to develop a 214-room Equinox hotel near the corner of Westheimer Road and Loop 610.

The mixed-use project will include a fitness center as well as restaurant space and room for 70 apartment units.





Last year, the company announced plans to expand into hospitality with its first projects going online in Los Angeles and New York City by 2019.