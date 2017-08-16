You can’t help but fall in love with these ridiculously adorable baby Elvis pics

A Houston photographer is conjuring Elvis 40 years after his death, thanks to a recent newborn photo shoot.

Born July 30, baby Kaden’s mom was looking for someone to take photos of her newborn son.

Enter photographer Liliana Serna, whose work she came across on social media:

“I originally found her on Instagram under the Houston newborn photographer hashtag and fell in love with all of her Disney-themed newborn pictures,” Katelynn Jackson said.





When Serna had the idea to dress baby K in Elvis garb, well, the rest is history.

Long live Baby King!