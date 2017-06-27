You won’t beleive what these people did to get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year

When Krispy Kreme shuttered their stores in Houston a decade ago, dedicated doughnut-lovers were despondent.

But thanks to an invigorated market, the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based company is back in H-town, with free hot doughnuts aplenty.

So excited were residents in Pasadena Monday night that many slept curbside before the new store opened — the fourth to open in the Houston area since 2015 — hoping to win a year’s worth of free doughnuts and, of course, a T-shirt.





In an interview with ABC13, a man waiting on line for hours explained his motivation, saying “If you’ve had Krispy Kreme, you know why. They’re better than Shipley’s!”

Other people in the crowd had been in line since 8:30 p.m. the night before, all for the love of the doughnuts.