You won’t believe what happened last night in Sugar Land Town Square

A family-friendly spot in usually-benign Sugar Land was the scene of gunfire and chaos last night.

Sugar Land Town Square, known for its mix of desirable stores, restaurants and office space, also drew police units around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night, when a speeding black sedan careened by Bar Louie, spewing gunfire into the air.

No one was hurt in the incident, which shocked patrons at the bar, but offices above the location were damaged.





According to city spokesman Doug Adolph, at least one occupant of the car fired several rounds into the air. A dozen shell casings were found in the street and sidewalk after the shooting.

“It just shows that bad things can happen even in the safest cities,” Adolph said.