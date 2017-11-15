Menu
Taking us one step closer to Skynet, smart trucks are in Texas, and no one's driving
Houston fans of Kylie Jenner’s makeup will no longer have to order their Candy K gloss online.

This is because the mini-mogul’s self-named cosmetics line will soon be available at a pop-up coming to the Galleria’s Topshop for one month only.

According to the store’s website, beginning next week, shoppers can get their hands on the merch at the store available from Nov. 20-Dec. 20.

Houston is reportedly one of seven cities across the country bringing the youngest Kardashian-Jenner to town.

Other venues include Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York.

The 20-year-old, who, earlier this year, announced her pregnancy with Houston-rapper/artist Travis Scott, reportedly earned over $420 million over the last 18 months from her Kylie Cosmetics.

