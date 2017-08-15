Your pup might pounce on this wooded wonderland offered by a new Houston doggy day care

North Harris County just got a new place to board their pups. If your dog likes to run around outside, then they’ll love Rover Retreat.

Rover Retreat Dog Boarding and Day Care advertises itself as a veteran-owned business catering to all breeds of dogs. Pet parents who are in need of a dog sitter can arrange with Rover Retreat to watch their pup either at their home or at the pet sitter’s home, located on five acres of wooded land along the banks of the San Jacinto River.





The pet sitter claims to have experience and a college education. They also know how to administer medicine to dogs.

Pet parents can arrange for day visits or overnight care. Rover Retreat will provide daily calls and texts to update the owner on their pup. They promise to treat your dog just like family.

Costs range from $20-25 per day, with a limited number of dogs accepted into the facility at one time.

Rover Retreat is located at 60 Pine Street in Huffman. You can reach them at 281-381-8917.