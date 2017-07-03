You’ve got to see how Astronaut Hero Buzz Aldrin reacted to President Trump’s recent announcement on space

President Donald Trump reinstated the National Space Council, which last active in the 90s, via executive order over the weekend.

But that wasn’t the best thing about the press conference:

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s reactions really stole the show.

Aldrin appeared to pull an incredulous face at every other line of the speech, seemingly unable to hide his confusion at what Trump was – or wasn’t – saying.

This was an oratorial masterpiece, full of such soon-to-be-classic one-liners as, “At some point in the future, we’re going to look back and say, ‘how did we do it without space?'”





After each line, Aldrin vicariously cringed for all of us.

“Before doing what I did I used to say, ‘What happened? Why aren’t we moving forward?'” Trump said regarding the Space Council.

Her further added that Vice President Mike Pence was “very much into space,” as well.

The video of his reaction is already viral, picked up by media outlets, like the Daily Mail, AOL and the Evening Standard, who describe Aldrin as anywhere from “baffled” to “bemused.”

We probably all were.