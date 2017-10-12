Z-Ro breaks his silence as assault charges are dropped against the Houston rapper

After an escalated domestic dispute in April, a grand jury recently declined to indict Z-Ro for the incident.

Now, the Houston rapper is breaking his silence.

Z-Ro faced arrest charges back in July for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, known as ‘Just Brittany,’ who went to police with recorded audio of an incident where she can be heard in distress.

A $50,000 bond bought the rapper a release on bond, after which he decried the accusations as a publicity stunt.





He appeared on Fox 26 earlier this week to speak about the incident:

“It was a humbling experience,” he said in the interview. “I’m glad of the outcome.”

In the end, despite the audio evidence, a grand jury could not find enough evidence to support Just Brittany’s claim.