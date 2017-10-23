Zagat’s Food Trippers recently made their way back to Houston, this time for the city’s legendary Vietnamese

Earlier this month, Zagat’s web series Food Trippers visited Houston to sample some of the city’s historic Vietnamese options.

Census data shows Houston is home to one of the largest Vietnamese populations in the country, which possibly lends itself to the city’s variety of authentic eateries.

RELATED: New artsy beer and wine garden joins Houston’s first ward

Food Trippers stars Zagat editor Molly Moker, who joined Houston Chef Gary Ly and Food Writer Mai Pham Moker as she food-hopped to three different restaurants.

The tour started at Underbelly, where Moker met with Ly to discuss the cultural cuisine available on the Houston restaurant scene.





Ly told Moker about how the diversity of the city created diversity on our menus, giving the example of Vietnamese entrees included on Underbelly’s menu, which offers an assortment of creole and fusion cuisine.

While sampling delicious dishes, fellow Underbelly Chef Chris Shepherd joined the two, dismissing misconceptions of the Bayou City being only cowboys, Tex-Mex and strip malls.

Ly then took Moker to Bellaire, where they sampled Saigon Pagolac, the reportedly oldest Vietnamese restaurant in Houston.

RELATED: Whatababy! Houston baby shakes things up in first birthday photoshoot

Moker completed her trip at Crawfish and Noodles, which combines Vietnamese foods with cajun dishes.

Rare will return to the web after lunch. See y’all there.