Nick Gordon is getting his life back on track two years after the untimely death of his girlfriend, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Just one year ago, Gordon was found “legally responsible” for Brown’s death and was ordered to pay $36 million in a wrongful death suit brought on against him by the family of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. According to US Weekly, Gordon “is currently employed as a landscaper” in Orlando, Fla.





“Nick has continued to pursue sobriety and spends most of his time with family and working out,” his attorney, Joe Habachy told the publication.

Gordon has been in and out of the news since Brown was found unresponsive in the bathtub of her Atlanta home in 2015. In June, he was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend. However, his attorney said that “all of the charges related to the domestic dispute between the two of them were dismissed.”

In January, Gordon posted a tribute to his late girlfriend for fans on Twitter.

“You’re the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep. I love & miss you RIH my angel,” he wrote at the time alongside photos from happier days.