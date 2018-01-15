“Total Recall” star Sharon Stone is looking fine and fabulous at 59, and when it comes to the film industry she’s been part of for so long, she’s “seen it all.”





In an appearance on CBS Sunday, the iconic actress was asked if she’d ever been exposed to sexual harassment, and her surprising response is definitely notable.

“I don’t know how to ask this in a delicate way, but were you ever in a position like that, that you felt that you were uncomfortable?” asked Lee Cowan asked Stone.

The Golden Globe winner burst into laughter, while Cowan asked, “You’re laughing, but I don’t know if that’s a nervous laugh, or an Are-you-kidding-me-of-course-I-was laugh?”

In response, Stone revealed, “Oh, I’ve been in this business for 40 years, Lee. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago? Looking like I look, from Nowhere, Pennsylvania? I didn’t come here with any protection. I’ve seen it all.”

While she didn’t go into specifics, her comments are especially interesting considering the onslaught of sexual harassment allegations that has plagued the entertainment industry in recent months.

The mother of three also opened up about her battle for recovery after suffering from a brain hemorrhage in 2001. With only a 5 percent chance of survival at the time, she nearly lost her ability to walk, hear and speak.

“Yes, everything, everything. My whole life was wiped out,” she recalled about relearning the basics of life, adding, “Others aren’t that interested in a broken person.”

She continued, “I’m sure I seemed peculiar coming through this all these years, and I didn’t want to tell everybody what was happening because, you know … this is not a forgiving environment.”

Radiant as ever, Stone has come a long way since getting her start co-starring with Michael Douglas in 1992’s “Basic Instinct,” and she’s continuing to embrace her womanhood, especially as an older woman in the industry.

“We’re starting to acknowledge our own gifts as women, and not think that we have to behave as men in order to be empowered or powerful or valuable,” said Stone.