Christie Brinkley has been in the modeling game for over four decades, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by the looks of her stunning vacation photos.





RELATED: Christie Brinkley shames Instagram for removing a throwback picture with daughter

The 63-year-old former model took to social media to show off pictures from a tropical holiday vacation with her family members, and in one of the images, she was captured rocking a crisp white one piece bathing suit, with a retro belt while posing with tropical flowers. If not for her storied history, who could guess that she was a day over 25?!

The beauty captioned the photo, “Just Hangin’with my Homies 💙💚💜🧡❤️.”

Just Hangin’with my Homies 💙💚💜🧡❤️ A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:58am PST

Brinkley has definitely had an influence in the modeling world, and, most notably, her 19-year-old daughter is taking after her hot mama.

Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, Brinkley’s daughter with ex-husband Peter Cook, shared the advice her mom gave her before her Sports Illustrated this past October where she was serving as the cover girl for their first ever second-generation swimsuit model.

RELATED: Supermodel Kate Upton works out like a Marine, and it’s all for a good cause

“She just told me to have fun and, ‘It’s a two-day shoot, and you’re gonna look back on the third day and wish you [hadn’t been] so nervous.’ I look up to my mom so much,” she said.

The modeling veteran first posed for the famed publication in 1979 and in early 2017, she stepped back in front of the cameras, for a solo shoot and another with both her daughters — Sailor and Alexa Ray Joel, 32, whom she shares with musician Billy Joel.