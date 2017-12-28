Menu
Billie Lourd shares a tribute to her mother and grandmother one year after their deaths
Comic book legend Stan Lee has been a household name for so long that when fans saw his name trending, many feared the nonagenarian had kicked the bucket.


One Twitter user tweeted, “Just saw stan lee trending, was about to have a heart attack.”

Luckily, Lee is trending for far more exciting reason — the Hollywood icon is ringing in his 95th birthday! Everyone from celebrities to the US Army alike rushed to wish him a very happy birthday.

RELATED: Mark Ruffalo asks Twitter to help name his band, and the puns come flying in

Actor Mark Ruffalo — who plays Bruce Banner and the Hulk in the cinematic universe — tweeted Lee a sweet message along with a throwback picture of him standing before some of his classic comics.

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/ Captain America) and Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine) from the “Avengers” films also sent him sweet birthday messages, with the former calling him “the one and only.”

RELATED: The beloved wife of a Marvel Comics legend has sadly passed away

In addition to regularly making onscreen cameos, Lee co-created several characters including Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange, the X-Men, Thor and Daredevil. When it comes to having superpowers, Lee found it important to make sure humanity was the basis of the characters he helped write up.

“Just because you have superpowers, that doesn’t mean your love life would be perfect. I don’t think superpowers automatically means there won’t be any personality problems, family problems or even money problems,” Lee once said to USA TODAY.

“I wanted to create characters whose personal relationships would interest the reader and, just as importantly, myself,” he told DW.com

We’re glad to hear he’s alive and well. Happy birthday, Stan Lee!

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
