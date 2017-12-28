Comic book legend Stan Lee has been a household name for so long that when fans saw his name trending, many feared the nonagenarian had kicked the bucket.





One Twitter user tweeted, “Just saw stan lee trending, was about to have a heart attack.”

just saw stan lee trending, was about to have a heart attack but thank god it is only he's birthday pic.twitter.com/xcsc1UEAHH — Lifestyle (@LifestyleCS_) December 28, 2017

Luckily, Lee is trending for far more exciting reason — the Hollywood icon is ringing in his 95th birthday! Everyone from celebrities to the US Army alike rushed to wish him a very happy birthday.

Actor Mark Ruffalo — who plays Bruce Banner and the Hulk in the cinematic universe — tweeted Lee a sweet message along with a throwback picture of him standing before some of his classic comics.

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/ Captain America) and Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine) from the “Avengers” films also sent him sweet birthday messages, with the former calling him “the one and only.”

The one and only! Happy birthday!! https://t.co/Xh4XxYx0Eb — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 28, 2017

@TheRealStanLee happy born day, stan !!! — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 28, 2017

In addition to regularly making onscreen cameos, Lee co-created several characters including Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange, the X-Men, Thor and Daredevil. When it comes to having superpowers, Lee found it important to make sure humanity was the basis of the characters he helped write up.

“Just because you have superpowers, that doesn’t mean your love life would be perfect. I don’t think superpowers automatically means there won’t be any personality problems, family problems or even money problems,” Lee once said to USA TODAY.

“I wanted to create characters whose personal relationships would interest the reader and, just as importantly, myself,” he told DW.com

We’re glad to hear he’s alive and well. Happy birthday, Stan Lee!