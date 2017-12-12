Menu
Regis Philbin’s Final Show Of “Live! With Regis & Kelly” Read this Next

Kelly Ripa says former co-host Regis Phililbin had a "no talking off-camera" rule on "Live!"
Advertisement

Calling all Potterheads!

Most of us are still waiting for a letter from Hogwarts — but the latest edition to the “Potter” extended universe may solve that problem.


20 years after J.K. Rowling published her iconic first novel, new initiates into the world of “Witchcraft and Wizardry” have a chance to join the world through an upcoming mobile game, “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.”

“‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ is a mobile gaming experience inspired by J.K. Rowling’s spell-binding lore, and it will be an exciting way for fans to experience the Wizarding World,” said Davis Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, in a statement reports Entertainment Weekly.

RELATED: “Harry Potter” fans swoon over Jason Isaacs’ sweet birthday message to his on-screen son

In the interactive game, players will reportedly be able to design their own character that can take some of the classes made famous in the series including Potions and Defense Against the Dark Arts. Essentially, we can learn how to be “The Chosen One” to our heart’s content — minus the risk of real life injury.

According to the Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe, his company’s game is an homage to one of the “most iconic brands in history.”

“This game is a labor of love for our developers and artists,” continued DeWolfe, “who are dedicated to creating the most magical entertainment and game play experience for everyone who adores J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.”

This upcoming game will be joining the ranks of Universal Orlando’s “Wizarding World” and an ever growing film universe.

Fans of the series are understandably ecstatic. In response to the announcement tweet from the Potter digital world website “Pottermore,” Lauren Fairweather (@laurenfairwx) wrote, “Whoaaa! This sounds like everything I’ve wanted in a Harry Potter game since I was a kid. I hope hope hope it turns out the way I’ve imagined!”

RELATED: Redditor has a depressing theory about Dumbledore’s sister

We can’t wait!

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kathy Griffin slams the president as a “Nazi” in a blazing new interview

Kathy Griffin slams the president as a “Nazi” in a blazing new interview

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

Momager Kris Jenner buys a new house across the street from Kim and Kanye
People

Momager Kris Jenner buys a new house across the street from Kim and Kanye

,
Fans are rallying around this adored Travel Channel host after he shared news of a devastating diagnosis
People

Fans are rallying around this adored Travel Channel host after he shared news of a devastating diagnosis

,
Matt Damon is asking for prayers as his father recovers from cancer
People

Matt Damon is asking for prayers as his father recovers from cancer

,
Paris Hilton just dropped a major truth-bomb on that wild girls’ night out with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan
People

Paris Hilton just dropped a major truth-bomb on that wild girls’ night out with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan

,
On this day 102 years ago, Frank Sinatra was born: Happy birthday Ol’ Blue Eyes
People

On this day 102 years ago, Frank Sinatra was born: Happy birthday Ol’ Blue Eyes

,
Advertisement