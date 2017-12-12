Calling all Potterheads!

Most of us are still waiting for a letter from Hogwarts — but the latest edition to the “Potter” extended universe may solve that problem.





20 years after J.K. Rowling published her iconic first novel, new initiates into the world of “Witchcraft and Wizardry” have a chance to join the world through an upcoming mobile game, “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.”

“‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ is a mobile gaming experience inspired by J.K. Rowling’s spell-binding lore, and it will be an exciting way for fans to experience the Wizarding World,” said Davis Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, in a statement reports Entertainment Weekly.

RELATED: “Harry Potter” fans swoon over Jason Isaacs’ sweet birthday message to his on-screen son

In the interactive game, players will reportedly be able to design their own character that can take some of the classes made famous in the series including Potions and Defense Against the Dark Arts. Essentially, we can learn how to be “The Chosen One” to our heart’s content — minus the risk of real life injury.

According to the Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe, his company’s game is an homage to one of the “most iconic brands in history.”

“This game is a labor of love for our developers and artists,” continued DeWolfe, “who are dedicated to creating the most magical entertainment and game play experience for everyone who adores J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.”

This upcoming game will be joining the ranks of Universal Orlando’s “Wizarding World” and an ever growing film universe.

Fans of the series are understandably ecstatic. In response to the announcement tweet from the Potter digital world website “Pottermore,” Lauren Fairweather (@laurenfairwx) wrote, “Whoaaa! This sounds like everything I’ve wanted in a Harry Potter game since I was a kid. I hope hope hope it turns out the way I’ve imagined!”

RELATED: Redditor has a depressing theory about Dumbledore’s sister

Whoaaa! This sounds like everything I've wanted in a Harry Potter game since I was a kid. I hope hope hope it turns out the way I've imagined! — Lauren Fairweather (@laurenfairwx) December 12, 2017

We can’t wait!