Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially made their first public appearance of 2018.

The royal couple bundled up for the appearance on January 9 at the Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton, South London and learned about how the station is appealing to young people while also teaching them more about music, radio and broadcast media.





During the visit, one of the station’s DJs decided to take a big risk.

Jevanni Letford posted this hilarious video on Twitter, which shows the prince looking humorously baffled as he’s handed a business card by the cheeky DJ.

“DJ at your wedding, DJ at your wedding,” Letford yells at Harry, who gives him awry smile as Meghan Markle looks on and giggles.

Clearly it was an eventful visit!

“The Reprezent training programme was established in 2008 in response to an alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialise through radio,” Kensington Palace explained on Twitter. “Training hundreds of young people every year to develop useful skills and help progress to further education and employment opportunities, over 4,000 young people have been through the Reprezent programme.”

The newly engaged couple were met by the screams of fans as they arrived in Brixton.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at POP Brixton to visit @ReprezentRadio 🎧 pic.twitter.com/NsxphnLDod — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

This appearance was the first for the couple who recently celebrated Christmas with the Royal Family at the Queen’s estate in Norfolk. After the holidays, Harry dished about the family’s first Christmas together in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s show “Today.”

“It was fantastic! She really enjoyed it!” he said on Dec. 26. “The family loved having her there. I think together, we had an amazing time.”

Harry continued, “She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there, and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

Though, the wedding planning hasn’t exactly been easy. Earlier this year, it was reported that Markle and Harry were denied their dream wedding reception location at Frogmore House due to their large guest list.

“They would have loved Frogmore for the party, particularly Meghan, but they have been told St George’s Hall is far more practical,” a source told the Express.

