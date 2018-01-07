Ray Thomas, a founding member of the popular prog-rock group The Moody Blues, has passed away at the age of 76.

"I never thought of myself as being very gifted; I was just happy to play a part in bringing out the talents of those around me" – Ray Thomas.





Record label Esoteric Recordings/Cherry Red Records confirmed the multi-instrumentalist’s death on Facebook: “We are deeply shocked by his passing and will miss his warmth, humour and kindness,” the label wrote. “It was a privilege to have known and worked with him, and our thoughts are with his family and his wife Lee at this sad time.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Moody Blues bassist John Lodge tweeted, “Ray and I have been on this magical journey through life together since we were 14… two young kids from Birmingham who reached for the stars…and we made it together. El Riot you will always be by my side.”

Ray and I have been on this magical journey through life together since we were 14…two young kids from Birmingham who reached for the stars…and we made it together. El Riot you will always be by my side #moodyblues @rockhall #Moodiescruise — John Lodge (@JohnLodgeMusic) January 7, 2018

Thomas quit the band 2002 due to numerous health issues. In 2013, Thomas revealed that he was suffering from inoperable prostate cancer. “The cancer is being held in remission, but I’ll be receiving this treatment for the rest of my life,” Thomas wrote on his website.

Late last year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that the Moody Blues’ classic lineup — Thomas, Hayward, Edge, Lodge and Pinder — would be inducted as part of the Class of 2018.

