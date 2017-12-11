In shocking footage recorded at the KROQ Acoustic Christmas concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 9, Queens of the Stone Age front man Josh Homme can be seen violently lashing out from the stage at a female photographer below him.





Shutterstock photographer Chelsea Lauren said the incident was unprovoked.

“It was obviously very intentional,” she told Variety.

“Josh was coming over, and I was pretty excited. I’ve never actually photographed Queens Of The Stone Age before; I was really looking forward to it. I saw him coming over, and I was shooting away,” she said. “The next thing I know, his foot connects with my camera, and my camera connects with my face, really hard. He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full-blown kicked me in the face. He continued performing, I was startled. I kind of stopped looking at him; I just got down and was holding my face, because it hurt so badly.”

Lauren later shared a video of the incident with her Instagram followers.

Thanks to Josh Homme @queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!? #joshhomme #queensofthestoneage #qotsa #qotsafamily #concertphotography #musicphotographer A post shared by Chelsea Lauren (@chelsealaurenla) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:38pm PST

Lauren shared an update on Instagram the following day, writing, in part:

Thank you everyone that has reached out with supportive messages. … My neck is a sore, my eyebrow bruised and I’m a bit nauseous. The doctor released me early in the morning. Here are three images. Two of them as Josh looked at me, smiled and then kicked me. The other one is later after he cut his own face with a knife. I was in the pit in tears – and he just stared at me smiling. Assault in any form is not okay, no matter what the reasoning. Alcohol and drugs are no excuse. I was where I was allowed to be, I was not breaking any rules. I was simply trying to do my job. I hold nobody accountable for this but Josh himself. KROQ has nothing to do with this and I will always support them. … Thank you to @variety for their immediate concern and care with this matter. As of now, nobody from QOTSA has reached out to me.

Homme has since issued a public apology, although he claimed the whole thing was an accident.

“Last night, while in a state of being lost in performance, I kicked over various lighting and equipment on our stage,” the statement, which was posted to the band’s Twitter, read. “Today it was brought to my attention that this included a camera held by photographer Chelsea Lauren. I did not mean for that to happen, and I am very sorry. I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows, and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology.”

After the incident, Homme verbally berated the audience and cut himself in the head with a knife.

Variety suggests Lauren will press charges for the incident.