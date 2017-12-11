Celebrity chef Mario Batali is out of the frying pan and into the fire after recent reports.

The famed chef and co-host ABC’s “The Chew,” who had also appeared on “Iron Chef,” is the latest person to have sexual harassment allegations lodged against him, and the claims have already resulted in major consequences. According to Eater New York, four women have accused the Food Network star of misconduct spanning “at least two decades,” and he has stepped down from the day-to-day operations of his restaurant empire, though he remains an owner of his eateries.





According to one chef, 10 years ago, Batali “rubbed her breasts with his bare hands” after spilling wine on her chest. Another accuser alleged that he had her straddle him, while a third former employee claimed the chef inappropriately grabbed her from behind and held her against his body, reports Eater.

RELATED: A former member of the royal family just accused Kevin Spacey of allegedly groping him

Back in October, a formal complaint of misconduct was issued against the restaurateur, and he was order to undergo harassment training.

In addition to leaving his restaurants, ABC also reportedly asked Batali to stay away from “The Chew” while they “review the allegations that have just recently come to [their] attention.” The chef had been a host on the cooking talk show since 2011. Similarly, the ink had barely dried on Batali’s contract to relaunch his signature Food Network show “Molto Mario,” which is now on hold pending an investigation, reports Variety.

Fellow celebrity chef and friend Anthony Bourdain alluded to the scandal in a series of tweets posted Sunday evening.

“No. Trust me. Monday is really gonna suck,” he wrote. “It’s where you stand when the people you care about and admire do awful things that matters. Keeping head down and hoping it goes away? No.”

It’s where you stand when the people you care about and admire do awful things that matters. Keeping head down and hoping it goes away? No. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) December 11, 2017

On Monday morning, Bourdain confirmed the scandal involving Batali, simply tweeting, “It’s Batali. And it’s bad.”

RELATED: The “Barefoot Contessa” has finally opened up about why she and her husband decided to never have children

Batali didn’t deny the allegations against, but he put out a lengthy statement to Eater, apologizing for the people he had “mistreated and hurt.”