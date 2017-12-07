A former member of the Norwegian royal family is the latest alleged victim of disgraced actor Kevin Spacey.

Ari Behn, who was married to Princess Märtha Louise of Norway until last year told P4, a radio station in Norway that he was allegedly groped by Spacey at a NoBel Peace Prize concert ten years ago in 2007.





“We had a nice conversation, he was sat next to me,” Behn said, according to The Daily Mail. “After five minutes, he says ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette,’ and then he touched me right on the balls under the table.”

Behn said he declined to go outside with Spacey. “I had black hair back then and was 10 years younger so was right up his alley,” he said, according to Page Six.

The former Norwegian royal is just one of at least 15 men who have come forward with allegations against Spacey. Actor Anthony Rapp was among the first to make claims against the actor and alleged he made a sexual advance on Rapp when he was just 14 and Spacey was 26.

Spacey said in a statement on Twitter that he did not remember the alleged encounter and also came out as a gay man.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” Spacey, 58, said in the statement. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

He continued, “This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

In the wake of the scandal, Netflix has decided to remove Spacey from the upcoming season of “House of Cards.”