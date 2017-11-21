Menu
Former "Little House on the Prairie" star accuses Oliver Stone of sexual harassment during an audition
Rest assured, Aretha Franklin is very much still alive.

On Nov. 20, an unverified Twitter account by the name of “@ArethaFrankIinn” announced that the “Respect” singer passed away.


“It Is With Sad News That We Announce The Passing Of The Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin 1942-2017 #RipArethaFranklin #ArethaFranklin,” the account wrote.

Following the rumor, Franklin’s fans were worried about that her heath was declining, but her close friend entertainment reporter Shaun Robinson cleared up those rumors on Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Aretha Franklin stole the show with her national anthem performance on Thanksgiving Day

“Good Morning, Everyone. I just spoke to one of Ms. Franklin’s family friends in my hometown of Detroit,” Robinson wrote with the unverified tweet. “They spoke to Aretha moments ago and asked me to tell you please don’t believe this news that was trending. Have a good day.”

This isn’t the first time fans were worried about the singer. In 2011, it was rumored that she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but Robinson shot those rumors down, too.

The 75-year-old music icon did announce earlier this year that she is slowing down. Franklin announced that she is retiring from music in February but, don’t fret, she assured fans that she still has one album left in her. She also told the Detroit Free Press that she planned on opening a nightclub named in her honor in Detroit.

“From time to time I would sing, and of course, I would have special artists come in to perform for the city that people in Detroit like —  Detroit favorites,” she said at the time.

(H/T Page Six)

A friend of legendary singer Aretha Franklin speaks out after a rumor of her death made headlines Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images
