A judge has made a ruling in the ongoing child support battle between “Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin and her ex-husband, Morty Coyle.


Coyle took the former child actor and “Dancing with the Stars” alum back to court in January of this year after she found success in the Netflix reboot of her series, “Fuller House.” Coyle reportedly told the court that Sweetin was making at least $600,000-$700,000 a year from residuals of “Full House,” “Fuller House” and her reality series “Hollywood Darlings,” as well as a jewelry line.

RELATED: Jodie Sweetin’s ex-fiancé accuses her of hitting him during the argument that caused their breakup

TMZ reported that the time that Coyle was only making $2,000 a month. At the time of their divorce finalization in September 2016, Sweetin claimed she was making as little as $4,000 and was not ordered to pay support for their daughter.

On Dec. 19, the tabloid reported that a judge ruled in favor of Coyle and ordered the actress to pay up to $2,800 per month to support their child.

The former couple were married in 2012 and share one daughter, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin Coyle, 7.

A judge made a ruling on whether or not “DWTS” alum Jodie Sweetin has to pay her ex child support Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
