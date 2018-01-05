He was a prolific child actor who later found success on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

He also was known as Jonny P. Jewels and found success as a musician and restaurateur.

Sadly, on Jan. 1, Jon Paul Steuer died. He was 33. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

“It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer,” Steuer’s bandmates said in a tribute.

Born in California, Steuer pursued work as a child actor at age 3. He played Quentin Kelly on the ABC series “Grace Under Fire,” and he had a starring role in 1994 kids movie “Little Giants.”

In 1990, Steuer became the first to play the character of Alexander Rozhenko in “The Next Generation” because he was reportedly the only child who was able to sit still for the three hours in the make-up chair to have his Klingon facial prosthetics applied.

After giving up acting, he then moved on to music and food. Steuer owned a restaurant in Portland, Oregon.

The former actor also performed as part of the band P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S.

“The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did,” said a statement from the band.

“He was only with us for a little more than a year, but we managed to cram a lifetime of great experiences into his tenure as our singer: dozens shows at home in Portland and across several states, an amazing European tour, and our best full-length release yet,” the statement continued.

“We’ve lost our singer, but far, far more than that we’ve lost a friend. Rest in peace, Jonny…we love you. Jon Paul Steuer March 27, 1984 – January 1, 2018.”