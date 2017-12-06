Menu
youtube_wetv mama june season 2 Read this Next

Honey Boo Boo is turning the tables on Mama June in the upcoming season of "Mama June: From Not To Hot"
Advertisement

A guy and a girl walk naked into their empty house, and walk back out with a baby on the way.

Thus was the case for reality show contestants Ali and Justin, who appeared on the premiere of Bravo’s brow-raising new show, “Stripped.” For 21 days they were followed by cameras to live their lives as normal, except for the fact that they were stripped of all their material possessions, which included clothes.


Ali and Justin had to continue going to work with no money, car or material possessions, but were allowed to retrieve one item per day. This forced them to decide what things mattered the most — which they did in their birthday clothes. They used this time away from their electronics, furniture and even their toothbrushes to focus on their relationship and plan for their future. And plan they did — all over the couch.

RELATED: These “Little Women” brought big drama in a wild kicking match on the set of their reunion

Given the chance, the first thing Justin grabbed from their storage bin when he got the chance was said couch, which turned out to be a fateful decision because six months after filming, the pair revealed that Ali was pregnant. According to the expectant mother, the math lines right up to their first nights in the buff.

While exciting for the parents-to-be, it likely won’t be all that fun for their future son or daughter to find out when and how they were conceived!

“Stripped” airs Tuesday nights on Bravo at 10 p.m.

RELATED: Honey Boo Boo is turning the tables on Mama June in the upcoming season of “Mama June: From Not To Hot”

(H/T Yahoo)

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Justice catches up with this stranger caught on camera ringing a doorbell with bad intentions on full display

Justice catches up with this stranger caught on camera ringing a doorbell with bad intentions on full display

Every Who down in Whoville can’t wait to make this green Grinch popcorn for Christmas movie night

Every Who down in Whoville can’t wait to make this green Grinch popcorn for Christmas movie night

Police confirm our worst fears about a Nebraska woman who went missing after a blind date

Police confirm our worst fears about a Nebraska woman who went missing after a blind date

A Delta flight made an unplanned pit stop in Montana because passengers just couldn’t hold it in anymore

A Delta flight made an unplanned pit stop in Montana because passengers just couldn’t hold it in anymore

John Mayer is “in good spirits” following the emergency surgery that left him bed ridden
People

John Mayer is “in good spirits” following the emergency surgery that left him bed ridden

,
The late David Cassidy’s will was read, and one notable family member has been left out
People

The late David Cassidy’s will was read, and one notable family member has been left out

,
Honey Boo Boo is turning the tables on Mama June in the upcoming season of “Mama June: From Not To Hot”
People

Honey Boo Boo is turning the tables on Mama June in the upcoming season of “Mama June: From Not To Hot”

,
A week after NBC fired him, disgraced anchor Matt Lauer is a shell of his former self
People

A week after NBC fired him, disgraced anchor Matt Lauer is a shell of his former self

,
Advertisement