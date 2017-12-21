Menu
There's an amazing story behind this retired Navy SEAL who ended up on "Hawaii Five-0"
A newly-engaged woman from Georgia who thought she had sent a text to her sister got a very pleasant surprise when the message failed to arrive at its desired location.


28-year-old Charlyn Willis from Savannah had just said yes to her boyfriend’s marriage proposal when she decided to share the news with her sister via a picture message selfie featuring her new ring — but she ended up texting TV star Sarah Michelle Gellar instead.

The story doesn’t end there. Gellar — who is perhaps most known for her role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the TV series of the same name — decided to share the image with her legions of fans on Facebook.

“This is #CharlynWillis,” Gellar wrote on her Facebook page. “She got engaged yesterday, and meant to text her sister, but in all the excitement, got me instead. Her sister didn’t respond, but I did. So please help me say congrats, to Charlyn. (And her fiancé whose name I don’t know).”

“Omg! Thank you Sarah!,” Willis replied in the comments section of the post. “His name is Dennis! Thank you so much for this. You’ve truly made my engagement experience even more of a life changer! Please know when we set a date, I’ll be reaching out to invite you, Freddie, and the kids!”

“I guess the best way to announce your engagement is to have a celebrity to do it for you,” Willis later wrote on Facebook.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Norman Quarrinton
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
