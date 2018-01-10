Menu
Ivanka Trump shared the most adorable message to hubby Jared Kushner on his birthday
Joseph Wayne Miller, who played Salami Sam in the classic ’90s Disney movie “Heavyweights,” has passed away at the age of 36, TMZ reports.


The tabloid website was informed by the actor’s mother that he had died in his sleep at his home in Chicago.

Miller’s body was reportedly discovered by his girlfriend. The cause of death is unknown, but his mother confirmed that he suffered from sleep apnea.

Miller played Salami Sam in the comedy film, which centered on a weight loss camp for children called Camp Hope. The movie also starred Ben Stiller, Judd Apatow and Kenan Thompson.

