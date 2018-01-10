Joseph Wayne Miller, who played Salami Sam in the classic ’90s Disney movie “Heavyweights,” has passed away at the age of 36, TMZ reports.





The tabloid website was informed by the actor’s mother that he had died in his sleep at his home in Chicago.

Miller’s body was reportedly discovered by his girlfriend. The cause of death is unknown, but his mother confirmed that he suffered from sleep apnea.

Miller played Salami Sam in the comedy film, which centered on a weight loss camp for children called Camp Hope. The movie also starred Ben Stiller, Judd Apatow and Kenan Thompson.

RELATED: A classic rock star has died at 76, just before he was due to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame