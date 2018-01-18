Aspyn Brown, the daughter of “Sister Wives” star Kody Brown, is engaged to fiance Mitch Thompson, according to PEOPLE.

“We are both so excited to start our life together,” Aspyn told the magazine.





The excited 22 year old went on to talk about how she and Thompson met, and the events that led up to his proposal.

“We were raised in the same church group, and I had a little crush on him,” she said. “We went different directions until a rally some of my family attended in Utah, where we both happened to be. My dad’s brother asked what ever happened between us, which was nothing, because neither of us did anything about it. So I decided to call him.”

Thompson asked Aspyn to be his bride while the couple were visiting Aspyn’s mother in Seattle.

“We got dressed up and took a walk to the waterfront before dinner, where he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him,” said Brown. “I was so happy, I said yes immediately and pulled him up to kiss me before he could even put on the ring.”

“The dream wedding is anytime, anyplace just as long as we are getting married to each other,” she added. “And some Scottish themes mixed in!”

Last year, Aspyn became an aunt when her half-sister Maddie Brown Brush — daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown — welcomed her first child, Axel James Brush, on her due date of May 20, PEOPLE reported.

Brown Brush endured 72 hours of labor, including 12 hours of hard labor and four hours of pushing.

“We’re feeling both excited and exhausted at the same time,” the couple told the magazine at the time. “We’re looking forward to having a family. Now that he’s here [we’re] excited to grow our family a little bit more and spread our love even more.”

RELATED: The president’s ex has a new man, and here’s what he has to say about Donald Trump